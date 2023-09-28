KC to receive DOJ grant to improve non-fatal shooting clearance rates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday that the city received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to partner with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The grant will allow those groups to assemble an “Assault-Team” or “A-Team” to improve non-fatal shooting investigations and clearance rates.

This is the same type of collaboration that once reduced our violence levels to historic lows. These funds will be a foundation for a new partnership to address the too-high violence in our community.

According to the Mayor’s Office, non-fatal shooting are down 8 percent in Kansas City, but clearance rates for those shootings are historically low, allowing offenders to continue with violent crime.

“I am proud to announce a historic, key partnership between the City, the Kansas City Police Department, and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to help bring justice to victims of shootings and prevent future retaliation,” Lucas said. “Collaboration is key as we work to improve non-fatal shooting clearance rates, which are currently far too low. We will continue our work to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, ensure victims are supported, and strengthen violence prevention programming.”

The A-Team will be comprised of highly-skilled investigators, detectives, prosecutors, a data analyst and social workers in an effort to expedite the process of clearing high numbers of shootings.

“We are thankful for the award of this grant and very encouraged by the great example of partnership in this process. Kansas City is safer, and those that commit violent crime are more likely to be held accountable when we all work together,” KCPD Chief Stacy Graves said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.