KC L.I.F.T. hosts breakfast in hopes of raising money for Hickman Mills homeless students

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Life in Full Transformation, or L.I.F.T., is a non-profit helping families with finance classes, budgeting, and more but they need help of their own to continue their mission.

The organization began in 2018 and has helped many families get off the streets and into their own homes. They have three programs in total, but the focus Thursday morning was on its “Impact Hickman Mills” partnership with the school district to eliminate student homelessness.

“Just to make the community and the city aware about what L.I.F.T. is doing,” said L.I.F.T. Executive Director Mark Adams.

There were just under 500 homeless students in the Hickman Mills School District back in the 2017-2018 school year. The “Impact Hickman Mills” program created in 2019 aims to eliminate homelessness by focusing on students’ academics. Families of students are referred through the district’s McKinney Vento Liaison.

“It’s gone down just a little bit but not necessarily because the problem is being solved. A lot of that is because some of those families are leaving the district in order to find housing in other areas.”

The financial goal of Thursday’s awareness breakfast — $5,000.

“That would help tremendously with the program and with the families that we already have.”

The other programs include a diversion program with classes and resources to provide a second chance to Level 1 and Level 2 offenders. The other is a a food pantry that operates weekly requiring no registration or qualification.

