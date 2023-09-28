Aging & Style
Kansas City man pleads guilty in triple shooting that killed 2 and injured child

David Emerson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault.
David Emerson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man pleads guilty to two counts of second-degree murder that claimed the lives of two people.

David Emerson entered the plea during a hearing Wednesday. As part of a deal, other assault, armed criminal action, and other crimes prosecutors charged him with were dismissed.

Emerson also pleaded guilty to assault for injuring a then five-year-old child.

Prosecutors said Emerson shot and killed 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and 34-yera-old Jermaine Jackson in February 2022. Pettiford’s son was injured in the shooting.

According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video showed Emerson walking up to an SUV that was parked in a lot outside of an apartment building near E. 29th and Linwood Boulevard. The video shows Emerson opened and closed the passenger door of the SUV. He then ran around the car, opened a door and shot into the SUV multiple times.

Emerson was arrested following a standoff in March 2022.

He will be sentenced for the crimes next week.

