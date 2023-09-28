I-35 Southbound shut down after cattle trailer crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police are working to reroute drivers on southbound Interstate 35 after a cattle trailer accident near Front Street.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers drove up on an accident involving an SUV and a semi-truck pulling a loaded cattle trailer at Front and I-35.

Neither driver was injured, however, several of the animals were killed and injured.

It is an active scene trying to get the surviving animals loaded on another trailer. I-35 South is currently shut down.

Traffic is said to be backed up for several miles.

