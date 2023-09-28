Aging & Style
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

I-35 Southbound shut down after cattle trailer crash
By Julia Scammahorn and Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police have cleared a crash on Interstate 35 after a cattle trailer accident near Front Street early Thursday morning.

Officers drove up on an accident involving an SUV and a semi-truck pulling a loaded cattle trailer at Front and I-35.

Neither driver was seriously injured, however, one driver was transported for evaluation.

Several of the animals were killed and injured. Hazardous materials (Hazmat) were called in for a fuel leak.

Traffic was backed up for several miles, and the closure lasted into the late morning hours.

