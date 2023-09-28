Former military man granted probation after beating wife, destroying evidence

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A former military man who pled guilty to beating his wife inside their Lansing home and no contest to destroying Ring video evidence was granted probation.

Lt. Col. Greg A. Pasquantonio pled guilty on Aug. 3, 2023, to one count of aggravated battery and no contest to one count of interference with law enforcement. During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, it was determined that Pasquantonio fell within the border-box findings because he had no criminal history.

Under Kansas sentencing guidelines, when someone is under the border box, a judge can determine them to be eligible for probation based on an argument by the defense. The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office argued that Pasquantonio should serve his prison sentence, but instead, District Court Judge Geral Kuckelman granted him probation.

Kuckelman ordered Pasquantonio to serve 36 months of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could be subject to serve the underlying sentence of 40 months in prison.

Pasquantonio was arrested by Lansing police on Dec. 1, 2022, after they received a medical call regarding his wife. The woman had lost consciousness and was severely injured inside the Pasquantonio’s home. According to court documents, Lt. Col. Pasqauntonio got angry and caused great bodily harm to his wife by beating her with his fists, hands and feet until she lost consciousness.

On Dec. 2, 2022, a Leavenworth County district court judge agreed to grant the defense’s request to reduce bond, despite objection from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

After bonding out, Lt. Col. Pasquantonio altered and destroyed evidence from the home despite being ordered to preserve all electronic evidence in the case. After specifically being instructed not to delete Ring camera footage, he did just that. Thompson said Lt. Col. Pasquantonio deleted all relevant videos of the incident and deleted access to the Ring camera account. He later admitted to altering account access to multiple people, and a search warrant of Ring determined the account holder had deleted all videos.

“Domestic violence doesn’t care about race, age, education, or profession,” Thompson said. “Our focus is to protect our victims. We tried to do this here. We will always fight for them and work to keep them safe.”

