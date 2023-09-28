Aging & Style
Flames shoot through windows as crews respond to house fire

2800 block of Van Brunt, Sept, 28, 2023
2800 block of Van Brunt, Sept, 28, 2023(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 2800 block of Van Brunt at 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Heavy fire shot through the two-story house.

The house does have residents occupying it but they were not home.

Firefighters went inside using three handlines to combat the escalating flames.

Two firefighters were treated on the scene for heat-related issues.

Crews are currently in overhaul operations and the cause is under investigation.

