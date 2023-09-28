FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST: Toasty temperatures continue through the weekend

The unseasonably warm air is here to stay, at least through the weekend. Temperatures made a run to the 80s for most of us Thursday afternoon, with some across Franklin, Douglas and Anderson counties on the Kansas side in the lower 90s. It will be a toasty evening, but as the sun continues to set, we will be a bit more comfortable. Lows only cool off to the lower to mid-60s overnight, so expect a fairly warm start to Friday. By the afternoon we are expecting plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday Night Lights will be dry, but pretty warm up until kickoff. As the sun sets, things turn a bit more pleasant. Saturday looks to be similar with hot conditions in the afternoon with upper 80s and lower 90s. We are watching a slim shot at a random shower, but it looks like the weekend stays dry for the most part. Something new we are now watching, a fairly potent cold front that could stir the pot by the middle of next week! Temperatures should drop to the 70s by Wednesday. As the front comes through Tuesday into Tuesday night, we are also watching for our next chance at some scattered showers. We will likely get a nice fall feel late next week.

