First lady visits with high schoolers before fundraising for Biden’s re-election campaign

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - First lady Jill Biden made a stop in the Kansas City area Wednesday.

She spent the evening at a private fundraising event in Kansas City for her husband’s re-election campaign, but she spent an hour in the afternoon meeting with high school teachers and students at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

“An election year is coming up,” she told the students. “Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or an Independent, I hope that you volunteer for a campaign and get involved and see what it’s all about.”

The students she met were all sophomores at William Chrisman High School. Harry and Bess Truman graduated from that high school in 1901, though at the time it was called Independence High School.

The students had just completed a program at the Truman Library Institute’s White House Decision Center. It’s a lengthy exercise in which they examine declassified documents related to an important decision made during the Truman administration. They split up into mock decision rooms where they play roles of Truman and his top advisors.

“It’s where we bring our kids to bring history to life,” said Park Hill South High School teacher Kurtis Werner. “They can go through the end of the war in Japan, or desegregating the armed forces or anything of that nature and just make it come alive with primary source documents.”

“I realized that it takes a lot to be in the government or be a president because you have to read all these documents and answer all these questions, and you never know what’s coming next,” said Chrisman High School sophomore D’Andre Roberson, who played the role of Truman during the exercise.

On Wednesday, the Chrisman High School students concluded their months-long program with a mock press conference. This time, there were three mock President Trumans at the podium, several mock reporters in the audience, and one actual first lady watching. She emphasized what she hoped they learned from the experience.

“I want you to take the critical skills that you’ve learned through this opportunity, and when you hear something, don’t just take everything on face value,” she told the students. “Research it, look into it, talk, look at other people’s points of view, so that you can really look with a critical eye.”

Before meeting with the kids, she met with teachers from three other high schools in different parts of the metro. They talked with her about how they’ve used the program to enrich their students’ understanding of civics.

She walked into the room and introduced herself as Jill. Werner directed her to a display on the executive branch and joked, “Obviously, you know a lot about the role of the executive branch.” Then he launched into an unexpected example.

“As the chief executive, of course, President Biden would have welcomed the Chiefs to the White House,” Werner said afterwards, repeating what he told her. “I knew First lady Biden was an Eagles fan and I just had a go there just to kind of display Chiefs pride.”

He and Frontier School of Excellence teacher Cameron May remarked on what it was like to spend a little time with the first lady.

“Having an authentic educator, fellow educator, it means a lot,” May said. “I know she understands where we’re coming from, and it’s nice to kind of feel that connection.”

One student in the crowd, who also took the role of Truman in the exercise, is interested in politics himself. His mother recently ran for Independence City Council. Her message about getting involved resonated with him.

“It was really encouraging,” said Chrisman sophomore Jacob Gragg. “It was just it was super cool to be able to meet her. Her demeanor was just so friendly.

It was just like, when I shook her hand, it wasn’t like I was speaking to a high-ranking person in government. It was just like it was just a neighbor.”

First lady Biden ended her visit with a moment at the gravesite of Harry and Bess Truman, where she left a bouquet of flowers collected from the White House Gardens.

