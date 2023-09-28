Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicts 15 people from the Kansas City area for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute drugs and illegally possessing firearms.

The indictment accused each of the following defendants of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of PCP in Jackson County over a nearly two-year period that began Oct. 15, 2021.

Kansas City, Missouri, residents indicted:

Russell L. Spencer II, 44, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Ra’Shaan R. Wilson, a.k.a “Rah Rah,” 28, of Belton, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Charles N. Hill, a.k.a Chuck Wagon, 42, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Kessa R. Gines, 45, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Charles J. Wiley, 44, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Raven Hicks, 44, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Chaitez A. Sexton, a.k.a. Choddy, 47, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP Possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute Possessing a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking crime Being a felon in possession of a firearm (has prior federal felony convictions)

Bobby Graves III, 43, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP Possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute Possessing a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking crime Being a felon in possession of a firearm (has prior federal felony convictions)

Robert E. Ridley, 46, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Raymond D. Stewart, 31, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP Possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime

Jabari M. Craddock, 28, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP Possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime

Aaron J. Schultz, a.k.a. “Tink,” 45, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Austin W. Smith, 57, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Jimmy L. Abron, 41, Kansas City, Mo. Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP

Dorothea L. Cain, a.k.a Dea, 52, of Kansas City, Mo., Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP PCP possession with intent to distribute Possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime Being a felon in possession of a firearm



The federal indictment also includes an allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit a residential property, two vehicles, and money as a result of their participation in the drug-trafficking conspiracy, if convicted.

All 15 people included in the indictment are in custody, according to court documents.

