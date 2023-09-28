Aging & Style
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicts 15 people from the Kansas City area for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute drugs and illegally possessing firearms.

The indictment accused each of the following defendants of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of PCP in Jackson County over a nearly two-year period that began Oct. 15, 2021.

Kansas City, Missouri, residents indicted:

  • Russell L. Spencer II, 44, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Ra’Shaan R. Wilson, a.k.a “Rah Rah,” 28, of Belton, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Charles N. Hill, a.k.a Chuck Wagon, 42, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Kessa R. Gines, 45, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Charles J. Wiley, 44, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Raven Hicks, 44, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Chaitez A. Sexton, a.k.a. Choddy, 47, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
    • Possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
    • Possessing a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking crime
    • Being a felon in possession of a firearm (has prior federal felony convictions)
  • Bobby Graves III, 43, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
    • Possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
    • Possessing a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking crime
    • Being a felon in possession of a firearm (has prior federal felony convictions)
  • Robert E. Ridley, 46, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Raymond D. Stewart, 31, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
    • Possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime
  • Jabari M. Craddock, 28, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
    • Possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime
  • Aaron J. Schultz, a.k.a. “Tink,” 45, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Austin W. Smith, 57, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Jimmy L. Abron, 41, Kansas City, Mo.
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
  • Dorothea L. Cain, a.k.a Dea, 52, of Kansas City, Mo.,
    • Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
    • PCP possession with intent to distribute
    • Possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime
    • Being a felon in possession of a firearm

The federal indictment also includes an allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit a residential property, two vehicles, and money as a result of their participation in the drug-trafficking conspiracy, if convicted.

ALSO READ: Independence man high on drugs, speeding at time of deadly crash according to court docs

All 15 people included in the indictment are in custody, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

