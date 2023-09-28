Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicts 15 people from the Kansas City area for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute drugs and illegally possessing firearms.
The indictment accused each of the following defendants of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of PCP in Jackson County over a nearly two-year period that began Oct. 15, 2021.
Kansas City, Missouri, residents indicted:
- Russell L. Spencer II, 44, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Ra’Shaan R. Wilson, a.k.a “Rah Rah,” 28, of Belton, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Charles N. Hill, a.k.a Chuck Wagon, 42, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Kessa R. Gines, 45, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Charles J. Wiley, 44, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Raven Hicks, 44, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Chaitez A. Sexton, a.k.a. Choddy, 47, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possessing a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking crime
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm (has prior federal felony convictions)
- Bobby Graves III, 43, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possessing a firearm while committing a drug-trafficking crime
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm (has prior federal felony convictions)
- Robert E. Ridley, 46, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Raymond D. Stewart, 31, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime
- Jabari M. Craddock, 28, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Possessing a firearm to further a drug-trafficking crime
- Aaron J. Schultz, a.k.a. “Tink,” 45, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Austin W. Smith, 57, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Jimmy L. Abron, 41, Kansas City, Mo.
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- Dorothea L. Cain, a.k.a Dea, 52, of Kansas City, Mo.,
- Indicted on conspiracy to distribute PCP
- PCP possession with intent to distribute
- Possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm
The federal indictment also includes an allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit a residential property, two vehicles, and money as a result of their participation in the drug-trafficking conspiracy, if convicted.
All 15 people included in the indictment are in custody, according to court documents.
