Ferrelview, MO lifts boil advisory for city’s water supply
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FERRELVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - People living and working in Ferrelview, Missouri, no longer need to take extra steps to ensure the safety of their water.
The city lifted its boil advisory Thursday afternoon.
The advisory was issued Wednesday after water tests indicated an issue with the water supply. Further tests show the water is now safe to use.
