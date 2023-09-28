Aging & Style
Executive director of Plaza Academy charged with failing to report sexual assault to authorities

(Dwain Crispell, KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The executive director of the Plaza Academy has been charged with a class A misdemeanor for failing to report a sexual assault to Missouri authorities.

Ward Worley was appointed the Executive Director of the Plaza Academy in January 2013. A probable cause document alleges that a Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officer was dispatched to the school on a reported sex offense on May 5, 2023.

Officers talked to a witness, who told them the victim, a child under the age of 14, was involved in an altercation with another student at the school. According to the probable cause document, Worley allegedly advised the witness that the altercation was the result of rumors going around about the victim having sex with another student.

Worley also said that approximately two months prior, a second witness told him that the victim had disclosed to her that the victim had sex with a 17-year-old. That incident was never hotlined to Missouri Children’s Division.

Worley, as the executive director of the school, is a mandated reporter under Missouri Law.

The probable cause document said detectives obtained and reviewed records from the school, showing that the school was notified of the incident on Feb. 27, 2023, and it was not hotlined until May 5, 2023.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Worley with one count of failure of mandated reporter to report child abuse/neglect.

KCTV5 reached out to the Plaza Academy for a statement regarding the matter, but has not heard back.

The class A misdemeanor is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, by a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

