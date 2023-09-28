Deadline approaching for feedback on proposed Evergy rate increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State regulators are seeking your input on a proposed utility rate increase many oppose.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will decide whether Evergy can raise rates on Central Kansas customers by about $15 per month.

On Thursday, 12 News reporter Max Dutton broke down how to make your voice heard as the deadline approaches.

The Kansas Corporation Commission is accepting public comments regarding Evergy’s rate increase request through 5 p.m., Sept. 29 on its website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

