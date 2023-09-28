Aging & Style
Could tax rates stay higher for longer than expected?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can’t help but notice that the rates for new home loans have gone up over the past year. Now, there’s talk that interest rates as a whole could stay higher for longer as the fed fights to keep inflation under control.  Jonathan McCoy sits down with Jillian to share his strategies about what you can do to protect your financial future if interest rates do stay higher for longer than expected. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

