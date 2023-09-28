Aging & Style
Bird scooter driver hospitalized, dragged under car

File: Bird Scooter in Richmond (Source: NBC12)
File: Bird Scooter in Richmond (Source: NBC12)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday just after 11 p.m. police responded to the call of a serious injury crash involving a car and Bird Scooter.

It happened at East 43rd Street and Main Street.

Police say a blue Kia Rio was traveling south on Main Street, with a green light at East 43rd Street. As the Kia entered the intersection, a woman riding a Bird Scooter east on East 43rd Street failed to stop at the red light. The Kia struck the Bird Scooter and the rider.

The rider went under the Kia and was dragged several feet, becoming trapped under the Kia.

The Bird Scooter rider was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

