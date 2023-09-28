Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(MGN)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

It happened Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of E. US 24 Hwy. and N. Elsea Smith Road when a northbound Dodge Ram was hit by a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the Harley Davidson motorcycle were thrown and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained on hand to assist with the investigation.

READ MORE: KCPD: Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of semi-truck

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee man accused of stabbing family, setting fire to house, tells police he did it to save them from trauma of eviction
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism

Latest News

File: KCPD: Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of semi
KCPD: Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of semi-truck
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound shut down after cattle trailer crash
File: Bird Scooter in Richmond (Source: NBC12)
Bird scooter driver hospitalized, dragged under car
A few people were in favor of the higher tax because of the conditions of many KCPS schools.
KCPS approves 2023 school tax levy