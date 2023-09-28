2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

It happened Wednesday at 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of E. US 24 Hwy. and N. Elsea Smith Road when a northbound Dodge Ram was hit by a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the Harley Davidson motorcycle were thrown and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained on hand to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.