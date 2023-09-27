Two more KC men involved in street gang sentenced for drug-trafficking, drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two more Kansas City men who were part of a violent street gang have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that included other violent crime with illegal firearms and a drive-by shooting outside a daycare center where children were present.

34-year-old David J. Duncan, IV, aka “Deej” or “DJ” and 43-year-old Gary O. Toombs were sentenced during separate court appearances on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Duncan was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole and Toombs was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.

Duncan and Toombs were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, until Oct. 1, 2019.

On Sept. 18, two other co-defendants were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.

Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” and Duncan, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” were both local rap artists the DOJ said. In YouTube videos and posts to social media platforms, Smith and others showed firearms and large amounts of cash.

Law enforcement said members of the 246 gang utilized a residence in the 4400 block of Kensington, located within 1,000 feet of George Washington Carver Dual Language School for gang and drug-trafficking business.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Kensington house and seized 295 grams of heroin as well as two assault rifles and a stolen vehicle that had been used in a drive-by shooting the previous month. The drive-by shooting was allegedly done at Duncan’s direction. Duncan was arrested at his apartment on Oct. 2, 2019.

Officers found a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol and another pistol under the couch in the living room and a Glock .40-caliber in a kitchen cabinet.

Toombs, Smith and Franklin were also found guilty at trial of participating in a conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Duncan and Toombs were the final defendants to be sentenced in this case. In addition to four defendants who were convicted at trial, 14 others pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

