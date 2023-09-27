Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two more KC men involved in street gang sentenced for drug-trafficking, drive-by shooting

(AP Newsroom)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two more Kansas City men who were part of a violent street gang have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that included other violent crime with illegal firearms and a drive-by shooting outside a daycare center where children were present.

34-year-old David J. Duncan, IV, aka “Deej” or “DJ” and 43-year-old Gary O. Toombs were sentenced during separate court appearances on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Duncan was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole and Toombs was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.

Duncan and Toombs were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, until Oct. 1, 2019.

READ MORE: Federal jury convicts four members of KC gang in drug-trafficking conspiracy

On Sept. 18, two other co-defendants were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.

Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” and Duncan, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” were both local rap artists the DOJ said. In YouTube videos and posts to social media platforms, Smith and others showed firearms and large amounts of cash.

Law enforcement said members of the 246 gang utilized a residence in the 4400 block of Kensington, located within 1,000 feet of George Washington Carver Dual Language School for gang and drug-trafficking business.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Kensington house and seized 295 grams of heroin as well as two assault rifles and a stolen vehicle that had been used in a drive-by shooting the previous month. The drive-by shooting was allegedly done at Duncan’s direction. Duncan was arrested at his apartment on Oct. 2, 2019.

Officers found a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol and another pistol under the couch in the living room and a Glock .40-caliber in a kitchen cabinet.

Toombs, Smith and Franklin were also found guilty at trial of participating in a conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Duncan and Toombs were the final defendants to be sentenced in this case. In addition to four defendants who were convicted at trial, 14 others pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite

Latest News

The Village of Ferrelview is under a boil order advisory.
Ferrelview, Missouri issues boil order until further notice
In this July 1, 2013 photo, labels are prepared for bottles of Boulevard Wheat Beer at the...
Kansas City's ‘BOOlevard’ brews up fun for Halloween
Leavenworth woman sentenced for role in 2019 murder
First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie...
WATCH: First lady Jill Biden visits Truman Presidential Library and Museum
If you locate or identify the vehicle, male, or female, please contact detectives at 816-413-...
KCPD attemping to find woman heard screaming for help