Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Time for Kansas City homeowners to prepare for creepy crawlers, other pests

The investigation began on Wednesday when officers responded to the center and spoke to a woman...
The investigation began on Wednesday when officers responded to the center and spoke to a woman who said she and another witness saw four of the bee hives separated and on the ground below the stands.(Storyblocks)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the time of year when homeowners begin seeing unwanted surprises creep indoors.

Pest experts warn this year could be even worse for insects, spiders, and small rodents because of the hot summer.

Bugs and other pests like the heat more than the cold. A mild winter and a hot summer mean more bugs were able to survive. When the weather turns colder they seek shelter in places like a garage, or get into homes through cracks and holes that haven’t been fixed.

The longer summer and a warm fall last, the longer an insect’s life is, according to Smith’s Pest Management, based in California. The longer the lifespan, the more time the pests have to reproduce and multiply.

ALSO READ: Mayor Quinton Lucas challenging police funding increase

A hot summer can also kill off more of the predators that feed on insects and spiders, helping control the population. When there are fewer predators, the bug population skyrockets, according to exterminators. Some pests are also evolving and becoming resistant to popular pesticides.

New construction that is going on around the Kansas City metro is also driving some animals and pests out of their natural habitat. When that happens the bugs and animals move to new locations. The new location could be your home or yard, according to animal experts.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite

Latest News

The lawsuit claims the elementary student was sexually assaulted by two fourth-grade students...
Family sues Independence School District claiming sexual assault at elementary school
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Missouri man to receive Medal of Valor for actions following Mendon Amtrak crash
The family of a man who was shot and killed while riding an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing...
Guilty plea in shooting on Amtrak train that killed Lee’s Summit man
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
WGA strike over, UMKC professor reflects on its impact