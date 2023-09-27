Time for Kansas City homeowners to prepare for creepy crawlers, other pests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s the time of year when homeowners begin seeing unwanted surprises creep indoors.

Pest experts warn this year could be even worse for insects, spiders, and small rodents because of the hot summer.

Bugs and other pests like the heat more than the cold. A mild winter and a hot summer mean more bugs were able to survive. When the weather turns colder they seek shelter in places like a garage, or get into homes through cracks and holes that haven’t been fixed.

The longer summer and a warm fall last, the longer an insect’s life is, according to Smith’s Pest Management, based in California. The longer the lifespan, the more time the pests have to reproduce and multiply.

A hot summer can also kill off more of the predators that feed on insects and spiders, helping control the population. When there are fewer predators, the bug population skyrockets, according to exterminators. Some pests are also evolving and becoming resistant to popular pesticides.

New construction that is going on around the Kansas City metro is also driving some animals and pests out of their natural habitat. When that happens the bugs and animals move to new locations. The new location could be your home or yard, according to animal experts.

