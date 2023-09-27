Mayor Levi Weaver out after Greenwood Board of Aldermen impeachment vote

GREENWOOD, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mayor of Greenwood has been impeached after a vote by the City of Greenwood’s Board of Aldermen on Tuesday evening.

The Board of Aldermen asked Weaver to resign during a special session in June. When he refused, board members adopted three articles of impeachment against Weaver. During the meeting, Weaver said, “I know I’m not guilty.”

On Monday, Sept. 18, the Board of Aldermen heard testimony and received evidence. The meeting was held at Fellowship Church’s Event Center.

Weaver was accused of intimidating an elected official, blocking citizens from using the city’s Facebook page and attempting to violate the city’s ordinances regarding business licenses. Specifically, Weaver was accused of going to the house of a member of the Board of Aldermen in March to confront him over a dispute. He was also accused of telling city staff to allow certain Greenwood businesses to operate without business licenses in 2022.

Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen held a special meeting regarding the impeachment vote.

