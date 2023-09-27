Leavenworth woman sentenced for role in 2019 murder

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 37-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison following the 2019 shooting death of Travis A. Doughty.

Doughty’s body was found in a ditch in rural Leavenworth County on March 12, 2019.

Patricia J. Perkins was sentenced to 206 months in prison on charges of second-degree murder and robbery. According to court records, she and allegedly two additional individuals schemed a plan to rob Doughty, who was 23 years old at the time, of money. Perkins ultimately was supposed to drive the vehicle. The scheme involved picking Doughty up and driving him to a rural area of Leavenworth County near Oak Mills Road. Once they arrived, Doughty was shot and robbed of his money, after he was lured there under the guise that the group would shoot guns.

“This case is not done for us,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Our thoughts go out to the Doughty’s family; no one should die under these circumstances.”

One of the alleged participants in Doughty’s death died due to a drug overdose under circumstances that were not involved in the case.

Perkins received a sentence of 174 months for second-degree murder and 32 months for robbery. The judge ordered for both sentences to run consecutively. She pled guilty on Aug. 16, 2023.

