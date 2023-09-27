Lawrence police searching for man who entered apartment, assaulted sleeping 21-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are asking the public to check their video cameras for possible footage of a man who assaulted a woman in her apartment early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at 4 a.m. Wednesday 2200 block of West 26th Street in Lawrence. All occupants of the apartment were asleep until one, a 21-year-old woman, awoke to find a man inappropriately touching her. The man fled before the police could be called.

Lawrence Police were unable to find the man but the apartment was processed for forensic evidence and detectives are working to identify leads in the case. They are asking the public to check their security camera or video doorbell footage between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. for signs of a white man wearing khaki-colored cargo shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who has footage to provide, or who may have seen someone in the area matching the description, is asked to contact dispatch at 785-832-7509. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

