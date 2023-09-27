Aging & Style
KCPD attemping to find woman heard screaming for help

If you locate or identify the vehicle, male, or female, please contact detectives at 816-413- 3549, or call 911 immediately.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is asking for help locating a woman they believe is in danger.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, KCPD was dispatched to the 5800 block of East 15th Terrace on reports of what sounded like a woman screaming for help.

Surveillance images show a man and woman leaving in a dark-colored Hyundai SUV.

KCPD believes the woman is in danger and is requesting assistance identifying the vehicle or either of the individuals shown in the photos. No missing persons have been reported that match the woman’s description.

If you locate or identify the vehicle, male, or female, please contact detectives at 816-413-3549, or call 911 immediately.

