KC Crime Stoppers: Jim Whitaker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jim Whitaker, 58, is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Whitaker’s last known address was near Northwest Harlem Road and Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Clay County, Missouri.

Whitaker is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on his arms, shoulders and back.

He has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

