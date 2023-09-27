Aging & Style
Kansas City's ‘BOOlevard’ brews up fun for Halloween

In this July 1, 2013 photo, labels are prepared for bottles of Boulevard Wheat Beer at the...
In this July 1, 2013 photo, labels are prepared for bottles of Boulevard Wheat Beer at the Boulevard Brewing Company in Kansas City, Mo. Boulevard Brewing opened in 1989 in Kansas City�s Westside neighborhood, refashioning a brewery out of building that had been a railroad�s laundry. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Boulevard Brewing Company is putting the boo in “Boo-levard” just in time for fall and Halloween.

BOOlevard kicks off Oct. 24, when the brewery’s Rec Deck turns into a series of unfortunate events.

The week-long fun will kick off with a free concert by Freight Train Rabbit Killer. The brewery will host other events, including Hocus Pocus-themed trivia, a witchcraft mini-maker fair, Tank-or-Treat Bingo, and a screening of 90′s Halloween movies.

The rest of the week will feature Quirk Cocktails, spooky pizzas, and other ghoulish specials.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite

BOOlevard will open every night from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, including Halloween. The space will stay open until 9 p.m., and until 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Anyone looking for a little less scare is welcome to drop by the Tours & Rec Center beginning Oct. 15, for ¡Oktoberfiesta! Organizers say the event is a combination of Oktoberfest and Dia de Los Muertos. There will be contests list stein-holding contests, festive music and face painting.

Boulevard’s Rec Deck is located on the fourth floor of the Tours & Rec Center near West 26th and Madison Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

