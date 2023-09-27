I-35 South shut down near Choteau Trafficway, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Asphalt spilled onto southbound traffic lanes on Interstate 35 near Choteau Trafficway, shutting down traffic.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Kansas City Fire Department, highway patrol, and ambulances responded to a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-35.

The crash involved an overturned dump truck hauling asphalt. Asphalt spilled out onto all lanes of traffic, and the interstate was expected to be shut down for some time.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is working to clear the scene.

Four patients were transported with minor injuries. Additional cars were damaged from asphalt spray when the dump truck rolled.

Police recommend avoiding the area as many cars sit idle as traffic is working to detour cars onto a back roadway.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.