Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Guilty plea in shooting on Amtrak train that killed Lee’s Summit man

The family of a man who was shot and killed while riding an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing...
The family of a man who was shot and killed while riding an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing the railroad company and the alleged shooter for at least $100 million.(KCTV5 File photo)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man pleads guilty to killing a man on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit.

Marquise L Webb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and another related crime in connection with the shooting death of Richie Aaron.

As part of a plea deal Webb will be sentenced to serve 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Court documents show Lee’s Summit police responded to a carjacking in January 2022. Other officers responded to a call about a shooting on the Amtrak train at the same time.

ALSO READ: Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store

The train had already left the Lee’s Summit station by the time officers arrived. When the train stopped in Independence, officers found Aaron suffering from injuries in one of the train cars. He died on his injuries.

Aaron’s widow filed a $100 million lawsuit against Amtrak for her husband’s wrongful death.

Aaron’s relatives say he was on his way home to his family after working for two weeks as a contractor in Bloomington, Illinois when he was shot and killed. The family said Aaron did not know Webb.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite

Latest News

The lawsuit claims the elementary student was sexually assaulted by two fourth-grade students...
Family sues Independence School District claiming sexual assault at elementary school
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Missouri man to receive Medal of Valor for actions following Mendon Amtrak crash
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
WGA strike over, UMKC professor reflects on its impact