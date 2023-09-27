Guilty plea in shooting on Amtrak train that killed Lee’s Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man pleads guilty to killing a man on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit.

Marquise L Webb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and another related crime in connection with the shooting death of Richie Aaron.

As part of a plea deal Webb will be sentenced to serve 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Court documents show Lee’s Summit police responded to a carjacking in January 2022. Other officers responded to a call about a shooting on the Amtrak train at the same time.

The train had already left the Lee’s Summit station by the time officers arrived. When the train stopped in Independence, officers found Aaron suffering from injuries in one of the train cars. He died on his injuries.

Aaron’s widow filed a $100 million lawsuit against Amtrak for her husband’s wrongful death.

Aaron’s relatives say he was on his way home to his family after working for two weeks as a contractor in Bloomington, Illinois when he was shot and killed. The family said Aaron did not know Webb.

