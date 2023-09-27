Aging & Style
GloWild lights up the Kansas City Zoo for second season

The Kansas City Zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30.
The Kansas City Zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30.(Kansas City Zoo)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular event returns to the Kansas City Zoo for another season.

The zoo will hold a private lighting ceremony for the GloWild Lantern Festival Thursday evening, before it opens to the public.

This year’s theme is “Around the World” and features global landmarks and animals and botanicals that can be found on the seven continents.

Each handcrafted piece of art is created from steel and silk. Artists used nearly 75 tons of steel and nearly one-million feet of silk.

Creators say this year’s event is even larger than the one at the KC Zoo last fall.

The lanterns will be in placed along a one-mile path through the end of the year.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at KansasCityZoo.com/glowild. Admission starts around $20 per person, depending on the visitor’s age. There are also combo tickets that include zoo entry and admission to the zoo’s new aquarium.

