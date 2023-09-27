Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: This warmer pattern might take until late next week to break down.

Forecast highs vs normal
Forecast highs vs normal(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday turned out to be a beautiful early fall afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy a comfortable and cool evening, as we have an above-average, summer feel on the way for the next week or so.

We drop to the upper 50s early Thursday morning, but we turn up the heat to the mid-80s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the southeast/south at 5-10 mph. This is the beginning of our warm climb. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday. This is going to make for quite a toasty weekend but at least we are looking to stay dry for now.

The morning and evening will be comfortable, but the heat of the afternoon will be a bit sweaty. Humidity levels will be on the lower end, so it should not be much of a factor. I do not see the pattern of temperatures in the 80s breaking down until potentially late next week. Expect a warm start to October with dry conditions persisting for now. Our average highs for this time of the year are in the mid-70s, so we will be 10-15 degrees above our average for many days ahead.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite

Latest News

Forecast highs vs normal
KCTV5 Weather Forecast 9/27
UV Index Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend
A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend
A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend
First Warn Forecast look ahead at Wednesday temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year