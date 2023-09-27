FIRST WARN FORECAST: This warmer pattern might take until late next week to break down.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday turned out to be a beautiful early fall afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy a comfortable and cool evening, as we have an above-average, summer feel on the way for the next week or so.

We drop to the upper 50s early Thursday morning, but we turn up the heat to the mid-80s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the southeast/south at 5-10 mph. This is the beginning of our warm climb. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday. This is going to make for quite a toasty weekend but at least we are looking to stay dry for now.

The morning and evening will be comfortable, but the heat of the afternoon will be a bit sweaty. Humidity levels will be on the lower end, so it should not be much of a factor. I do not see the pattern of temperatures in the 80s breaking down until potentially late next week. Expect a warm start to October with dry conditions persisting for now. Our average highs for this time of the year are in the mid-70s, so we will be 10-15 degrees above our average for many days ahead.

