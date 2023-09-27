FIRST WARN FORECAST: A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure at the surface remains a dominant weather pattern across the central plains as low pressure continues to transition into the Ohio River Valley today. Dryer sunnier skies are expected with temperatures above average by 3 to 5°. Lower 80s will be most common today, with temperatures gradually climbing into the upper 80s by the end of the week. We are still monitoring a ridge of warm, dry air that comes with high pressure to the upper levels of the atmosphere. It is anticipated to peak on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures ranging between 87° and 93°. Though this is not considered to be dangerous heat we must take the precaution as if we were in the middle of summer. Finding ways to stay cool and hydrated while enjoying the outdoors is going to be very important. Remember to never leave anyone in the backseat of a vehicle even for just a few moments in direct sunlight. The UV rays will be on the higher side with a burn time between 50 and 60 minutes so slapping on sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for long periods of time is a wise choice.

Air quality is good for today, but the pollen count is starting to creep into the moderate zone. With the addition of the fall, harvest, and dust being kicked up from this, allergies, may be heightened through the next several days so don’t forget to take that allergy medicine before heading out the door.

So far, temperatures remain well above average ranging between 10 and 15° above average clear into next week with rain chances at 10% or less.

