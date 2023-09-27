Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend

A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend
By Becky Bennett
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure at the surface remains a dominant weather pattern across the central plains as low pressure continues to transition into the Ohio River Valley today. Dryer sunnier skies are expected with temperatures above average by 3 to 5°. Lower 80s will be most common today, with temperatures gradually climbing into the upper 80s by the end of the week. We are still monitoring a ridge of warm, dry air that comes with high pressure to the upper levels of the atmosphere. It is anticipated to peak on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures ranging between 87° and 93°. Though this is not considered to be dangerous heat we must take the precaution as if we were in the middle of summer. Finding ways to stay cool and hydrated while enjoying the outdoors is going to be very important. Remember to never leave anyone in the backseat of a vehicle even for just a few moments in direct sunlight. The UV rays will be on the higher side with a burn time between 50 and 60 minutes so slapping on sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for long periods of time is a wise choice.

Beyonce World Tour
Beyonce World Tour(KCTV 5)

Air quality is good for today, but the pollen count is starting to creep into the moderate zone. With the addition of the fall, harvest, and dust being kicked up from this, allergies, may be heightened through the next several days so don’t forget to take that allergy medicine before heading out the door.

So far, temperatures remain well above average ranging between 10 and 15° above average clear into next week with rain chances at 10% or less.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death

Latest News

A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend
A return to summer mid-week as we climb to near 90° by the weekend
First Warn Forecast look ahead at Wednesday temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year
Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Lower to middle 80s Tuesday but near 90° by the end of the work week
Lower to middle 80s Tuesday but near 90° by the end of the work week
Lower to middle 80s Tuesday but near 90° by the end of the work week