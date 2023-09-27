First Lady Jill Biden to visit Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First Lady Jill Biden is making a stop in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon to highlight supporting civic literacy and education in our community.

She will tour the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum after landing at the downtown airport around 3 p.m. Wednesday’s event is a closed event and the public is not invited.

First Lady Biden will arrive at the library and museum to meet and greet with staff and leadership, tour the civics gallery, meet teachers who regularly bring their students here to the educational programs, watch students in action in the White House Decision Center, and talk with them. She’ll visit the gravesite in the courtyard as well.

The White House Decision Center program will be with students from William Chrisman. Chrisman is Harry and Bess Truman’s high school alma mater (it was then known as Independence High School). They were in the Class of 1901.

The simulation focuses on President Truman’s decision to desegregate the military and federal government civil service in 1948. More than 95,000 students have participated in the program since it started.

President Truman created his library to preserve and share his papers. He said he wanted it to be a “Classroom for Democracy.” It’s the location of the Buck Stops Here and content about how the government works and the six roles of the President.

The library and museum have about 50,000 participants a year in various educational programs (tours, online programs, in-person programs, etc.).

