Ferrelview, Missouri issues boil order until further notice
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FERRELVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Village of Ferrelview is under a boil order advisory.
City administrators urge Ferrelview residents to exercise caution until the order is lifted. Their recommendations include:
- “Boiling water vigorously for three minutes prior to use.”
- Only use water that has been boiled properly for drinking, brushing teeth or otherwise consuming.
- Dispose of all ice cubes and do not use ice cubes out of household automatic ice makers. Only use ice that has been made with boiled water.
- Clean dishes and other food-contact surfaces by immersing them in a ratio of one gallon of clean tap water to one teaspoon of unscented household bleach for a minimum of one minute.
- Bathing water does not need to be boiled ahead of time, but children should be monitored to ensure they do not consume any water while they bathe. “Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.”
Any questions about the boil order should be directed to the Ferrelview City Hall at 816-464-5010.
