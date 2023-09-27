Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ferrelview, Missouri issues boil order until further notice

The Village of Ferrelview is under a boil order advisory.
The Village of Ferrelview is under a boil order advisory.(WOWT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRELVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Village of Ferrelview is under a boil order advisory.

City administrators urge Ferrelview residents to exercise caution until the order is lifted. Their recommendations include:

  • “Boiling water vigorously for three minutes prior to use.”
  • Only use water that has been boiled properly for drinking, brushing teeth or otherwise consuming.
  • Dispose of all ice cubes and do not use ice cubes out of household automatic ice makers. Only use ice that has been made with boiled water.
  • Clean dishes and other food-contact surfaces by immersing them in a ratio of one gallon of clean tap water to one teaspoon of unscented household bleach for a minimum of one minute.
  • Bathing water does not need to be boiled ahead of time, but children should be monitored to ensure they do not consume any water while they bathe. “Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.”

Any questions about the boil order should be directed to the Ferrelview City Hall at 816-464-5010.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite

Latest News

In this July 1, 2013 photo, labels are prepared for bottles of Boulevard Wheat Beer at the...
Kansas City's ‘BOOlevard’ brews up fun for Halloween
Leavenworth woman sentenced for role in 2019 murder
First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie...
WATCH: First lady Jill Biden visits Truman Presidential Library and Museum
If you locate or identify the vehicle, male, or female, please contact detectives at 816-413-...
KCPD attemping to find woman heard screaming for help