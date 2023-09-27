Ferrelview, Missouri issues boil order until further notice

FERRELVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Village of Ferrelview is under a boil order advisory.

City administrators urge Ferrelview residents to exercise caution until the order is lifted. Their recommendations include:

“Boiling water vigorously for three minutes prior to use.”

Only use water that has been boiled properly for drinking, brushing teeth or otherwise consuming.

Dispose of all ice cubes and do not use ice cubes out of household automatic ice makers. Only use ice that has been made with boiled water.

Clean dishes and other food-contact surfaces by immersing them in a ratio of one gallon of clean tap water to one teaspoon of unscented household bleach for a minimum of one minute.