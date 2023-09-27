Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family sues Independence School District claiming sexual assault at elementary school

The lawsuit claims the elementary student was sexually assaulted by two fourth-grade students...
The lawsuit claims the elementary student was sexually assaulted by two fourth-grade students at John Luff Elementary.(KCTV5)
By Angie Rodriguez and Sharon Chen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School District is facing a lawsuit by a former student and his parent.

The lawsuit claims the elementary student was sexually assaulted by two fourth-grade students, and that the school did little to protect him from a wave of bullying that followed in September of 2022 at John Luff Elementary.

The filing claims the boy was accused of having a crush on another student and behaved inappropriately. The boy denied it but was forced to a buddy room where he wrote a letter of apology.

The following day the alleged assault reportedly took place: a male and female student “stuck their fingers in K.R.’s bottom through his clothes.”

The lawsuit claims the students were removed for one day, but no other visible punishment took place. The students were reportedly back in class the next day and became ringleaders in bullying and harassment of the victim.

ALSO READ: Independence will sue Jackson County over troubled Jackson County assessment

The court document contended that no real safety plan was put in place as required by school policy. The child did not feel safe at school and eventually left the school, according to the filing.

The family is now suing based on sexual discrimination and harassment.

KCTV5 Investigates reached out to the district for comment but has not had a response.

For more KCTV5 Investigates reports, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death

Latest News

Police are asking the public to check their video cameras for possible footage of a man who...
Lawrence police searching for man who entered apartment, assaulted sleeping 21-year-old
Jim Whitaker
KC Crime Stoppers: Jim Whitaker
Generic Gavel
Family settles wrongful death lawsuit against former Pettis County Deputy
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store