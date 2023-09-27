Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family settles wrongful death lawsuit against former Pettis County Deputy

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of a Missouri woman settles a wrongful death lawsuit against a former Pettis County Deputy who shot and killed her during a traffic stop in 2020.

John Fizer sued former deputy Jordan Schutte after a special prosecutor declined to charge Schutte in the death of Hannah Fizer.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the deadly shooting in June 2020. At the time, troopers said Schutte stopped 25-year-old Hannah Fizer in Sedalia for allegedly speeding and running a red light in Sedalia.

Investigators said Schutte told investigators Fizer said she had a gun and was going to shoot him. The Highway Patrol said the stop escalated and Schutte ended up shooting Fizer. Investigators said Schutte shot Fizer five-times.

ALSO READ: Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store

Fizer died at the scene. Schutte was not injured in the incident.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said investigators did not find the gun Schutte said Fizer had in her car.

A special prosecutor reviewed the case and declined to charge Schutte. The prosecutor determined while the shooting was avoidable, it was justifiable under Missouri law because the deputy had a reasonable belief of imminent danger.

ALSO READ: Mayor Levi Weaver out after Greenwood Board of Aldermen impeachment vote

Terms of the wrongful death lawsuit, which a judge approved last week, were not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death

Latest News

Police are asking the public to check their video cameras for possible footage of a man who...
Lawrence police searching for man who entered apartment, assaulted sleeping 21-year-old
Jim Whitaker
KC Crime Stoppers: Jim Whitaker
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri attorney general sues school for closed-door debate on transgender bathroom use