Dozens of pharmacists hold walkout at CVS stores across the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of employees are holding walkouts at CVS locations across the metro today, citing staffing issues. One of the locations in Olathe has had to shut down indefinitely.

KCTV spoke to one pharmacist who works at that Olathe location. Today, he stayed home, hoping to send a message loud and clear– that KC pharmacists are saying “no more” to what they call inhumane working conditions and unsafe patient care

He wants to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, but told KCTV in a statement that today will be a day to remember in the history of the retail drug industry.

According to this employee, at least 32 pharmacists in the KC metro and other nearby markets did not show up to work today. This follows failed negotiations with corporate executives yesterday.

He says CVS was able to bring in support from all over the country to prepare to staff stores in case the walkout did occur. It may appear to be business as usual in most locations, but he says that is not the case.

“These stores are open but are functioning with extremely limited resources in the majority of the impacted stores, with many only having 1 Pharmacist and 1 or even ZERO Technicians for support. There are stores with 140+ vaccination appointments with only 1 Pharmacist on duty, there are stores 1700+ scripts behind and only 1 Pharmacist on duty to meet that demand.”

KCTV has also been made aware that staff at Walgreens, the nation’s second-largest retail drug company, are calling for their own walkout October 9-11.

KC pharmacists plan on meeting later today to unite in their next steps.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.