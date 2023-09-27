Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could be too good to be true.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Some customers who have made online purchases at a marketplace called Temu are warning others to think twice before they shop.

Temu offers customers almost anything from clothing to electronics.

Katlyn Murphy said she bought multiple items off of the app.

“I was skeptical of it because the app was giving me so many deals and notifications,” she said. “We bought a couple of different things and actually had a great experience.”

Temu is operated by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings Inc. headquartered in Boston and the app has more than 50 million downloads. The app sells heavily discounted goods which are sent directly to consumers from China.

However, the Better Business Bureau has it listed as a C+ rating due to hundreds of complaints against it.

Pamela Hernandez, a BBB representative, said to always read the privacy policy of the app or website to figure out how your data is being shared.

“It’s just important to do the research and check and see what the rating is and what other consumers are saying,” she said.

Feedback for the app featured a wide range of opinions, with some describing favorable experiences.

“Happy with everything I’ve ordered! I usually get my order in about 10 days,” one review said.

Other reviews detailed less than positive experiences.

“I received a package, and it was completely different than I ordered,” another review said.

The BBB released a statement about Temu, explaining that the online marketplace has engaged with the BBB and is working to respond to consumers’ concerns.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

Haley Van Voorhis became the first woman to appear in an NCAA football game at a position other...
‘Amazing’: Female safety becomes first woman non-kicker to play in NCAA football game
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Capitol rioter who trained for a ‘firefight’ with paintball gets over four years in prison
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday after an arrow he shot flew onto the Roosevelt...
Kansas man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
According to police in Missouri, a Family Dollar employee is in critical condition after being...
Family Dollar employee shot by co-worker after getting into argument at store, police say