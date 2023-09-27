Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

I-35 South shut down near Choteau Trafficway, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash

Asphalt truck overturns, covers highway and several cars on I-35 Wednesday morning
Asphalt truck overturns, covers highway and several cars on I-35 Wednesday morning(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Asphalt spilled onto southbound traffic lanes on Interstate 35 near Choteau Trafficway, shutting down traffic.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Kansas City Fire Department, highway patrol, and ambulances responded to a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-35.

The crash involved an overturned dump truck hauling asphalt. Asphalt spilled out onto all lanes of traffic, and the interstate was expected to be shut down for some time.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is working to clear the scene.

Four patients were transported with minor injuries. Additional cars were damaged from asphalt spray when the dump truck rolled.

Police recommend avoiding the area as many cars sit idle as traffic is working to detour cars onto a back roadway.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death

Latest News

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday
Harmony House is bringing the issue of domestic violence out in the open by holding its ninth...
Missouri’s oldest, largest domestic violence center addresses why Springfield rates are troubling