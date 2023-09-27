988 mental health lifeline now offers American Sign Language

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The number 988 saves lives through suicide and crisis prevention. Now, it can also help people who are Deaf or hard of hearing.

“You know, a hearing person can call by voice and immediately get a response in their native language so this is leveling the playing field for Deaf people,” said 988 Lifeline committee member Molly Perkins.

As Perkins explains, mental health resources have been very limited to those who are Deaf and hard of hearing. Adding video service to the existing 988 Lifeline helps eliminate barriers and makes receiving crisis assistance more accessible. People who call are connected via video chat to crisis counselors who are certified in American Sign Language (ASL). These counselors can help callers navigate their emotions through situations varying from job loss to suicidal thoughts or attempts.

In some situations, 988 counselors can refer clients to outside resources such as therapy or advise them to go to the hospital or a mental health center. Perkins says this new video chat expansion has been helping to cut down on response time.

“It’s kind of the first stop, so if you call and then the crisis responder will recognize that maybe they need emergency assistance, they can talk with the client, and then refer them or call them to get emergency responders involved,” she said.

DeafLead is a Columbia-based organization providing ASL services to clients who use Lifeline. According to Olivia Stein, Director of Videophone Crisis Line Services, having someone certified in ASL who can help clients directly eliminates the need for a middleman. It allows them to connect with someone who better understands them.

“When you add another person, instead of the direct access it just changes the whole dynamic. And so when you have a person who’s fluent in sign language, they can show that empathy and they can make that connection and that’s where we’re at now,” said Stein.

The 988 line is a free, confidential service. The videophone service went live at the beginning of September. The crisis line estimates it will receive 41,833 video calls to 143,999 within its first year.

Deaf Crisis Line

321-800-3323 (Videophone For ASL users)

Missouri Crisis Line

1-888-761-4357 (Voice) Text HAND to 839-863

