Your House Your Home: Too tight to roll? Learn how to cut-in for your next paint project
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When it comes to painting, the true beauty of your work often lies in the details—and the next time you go to grab your paint roller, you’ll probably find it hard to get into tight spaces and corners. In this week’s Your House Your Home, Shane shares tips to help with the tricky parts of any paint job. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
