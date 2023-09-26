For kids with sensory needs: Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the third straight year, KC102 has partnered with Variety KC for 12 hours of radio during this year’s Request-A-Thon. Variety KC provides essential equipment for kids across the metro and this year they’re taking efforts to the next level.

Variety KC will give out five sensory bags to every school in the Kansas City metro. Each bag includes noise-canceling headphones, multiple fidget toys, sunglasses to reduce stimulation, and a weighted blanket.

Studies show roughly 15 percent of school-aged children have some form of a sensory issue, in addition to one in six students with a disability.

Volunteers with Variety KC said these supplies will help every student succeed inside and outside the classroom.

The request-a-thon will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to increase support for Variety KC kids. You can help Variety KC’s efforts by heading to their website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.