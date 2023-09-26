Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

For kids with sensory needs: Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon

Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the third straight year, KC102 has partnered with Variety KC for 12 hours of radio during this year’s Request-A-Thon. Variety KC provides essential equipment for kids across the metro and this year they’re taking efforts to the next level.

Variety KC will give out five sensory bags to every school in the Kansas City metro. Each bag includes noise-canceling headphones, multiple fidget toys, sunglasses to reduce stimulation, and a weighted blanket.

Studies show roughly 15 percent of school-aged children have some form of a sensory issue, in addition to one in six students with a disability.

Volunteers with Variety KC said these supplies will help every student succeed inside and outside the classroom.

The request-a-thon will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to increase support for Variety KC kids. You can help Variety KC’s efforts by heading to their website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Larry Brownlee Jr. is wanted on charges of second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful...
Three-year-old dies after being shot in Columbia, police ID murder suspect

Latest News

Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
The F-22 Raptor will perform at the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show.
Garmin KC Air Show will not return in 2024
The American Royal World Series of Barbecue Kicks off Friday in Kansas City
The American Royal World Series of Barbecue Kicks off Friday in Kansas City
FF/EMT Lexi Vaters and FF/EMT Matt Goodman brought home a 3rd place finish in the BLS division.
KCFD place 3rd & 4th in World EMS Competition