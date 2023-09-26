Aging & Style
Tip-off time set for next Border War matchup

Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, center, is fouled by Kansas' Gradey Dick, left, as Kansas' K.J....
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, center, is fouled by Kansas' Gradey Dick, left, as Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr., right, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The recent restart of the Border War between Kansas and Missouri has set up a third consecutive non-conference matchup in the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season.

Now, a tip-off time for the matchup has been released. Kansas and Missouri will play at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4:15 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN. It’ll be the second time the renewed rivalry will be played in Lawrence since the two school’s final matchup as league foes in 2012.

READ MORE: Mizzou releases non-conference schedule for Dennis Gates’ second season

Last season, the Jayhawks went into Columbia and defeated the Tigers handily, winning 95-67. That came a year after KU handled the Tigers 102-69 in Lawrence.

This year’s rivalry matchup will include multiple local connections. Kansas guard Dajuan Harris grew up in Columbia and will make his third appearance in the rivalry. Meanwhile, incoming Kansas transfer Parker Braun -- who starred locally at Blue Valley Northwest -- will play in his first rivalry matchup after transferring in from Santa Clara this off-season. Braun began his career at Missouri, playing under Cuonzo Martin for three seasons.

READ MORE: Hunter Dickinson excited to start his time with Jayhawks

Missouri will go to Lawrence for the first time under second-year head coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers went 25-10 during his first season. Kansas is expected to compete for a conference and national title again this year, with incoming transfer Hunter Dickinson and the return of Harris and Kevin McCullar Jr.

