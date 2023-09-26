Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘She had the most beautiful eyes’: Family, friends remembering young girl run over by tow truck

Troopers say a toddler in Maine died after she was hit by a tow truck last week.
Troopers say a toddler in Maine died after she was hit by a tow truck last week.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Maine (Gray News) - Authorities in Maine say a toddler was hit and killed by a tow truck last week while playing in the street.

According to Maine State Police, a 21-month-old girl was outside a home in a Chelsea neighborhood when she wandered into the street and laid down.

A 62-year-old tow truck driver was traveling on the same road when the vehicle ran over the child.

Troopers said the driver did not realize there was a child on the road until the truck hit her.

First responders and witnesses at the scene performed CPR on the girl. She was transported to Maine General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A family friend shared on a GoFundMe post that the child’s name was Majesty and that the 1-year-old’s death has left the family devasted.

“This sudden tragedy has left her mother completely shattered and devastated. She is also six months pregnant with a baby girl and has three little boys she is trying to stay strong for,” organizer Ashley Smith said.

Smith added, “Majesty was a beautiful little ray of sunshine. She had the most beautiful eyes and smile. She will be missed terribly.”

State police said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
President Biden walks with striking WAS workers