Raytown South Middle School investigates tip, finds toy BB gun

School sign and police
School sign and police(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown Middle School is back to normal after a student reported someone took a gun to school.

Raytown South Middle School notified families by email of the report and brief lockdown that happened Tuesday morning. In the email, the school’s principal said administrators investigated the tip immediately and found a toy BB gun.

“No students were threatened. No other related items were found during an extensive search,” according to the email.

Principal Toni Davis reminded families that students should not bring anything to school that is not needed for class or another school-related activity. The principal also asks families to remind students to report any rumors of weapons at school, even if it’s a toy weapon, to an adult at the school.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

