Pedestrian killed on Kansas City highway

Pedestrian killed on Kansas City highway
Pedestrian killed on Kansas City highway
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 7:30 Tuesday night emergency crews responded to calls of a pedestrian hit and killed on a Kansas City highway.

Police said a red GMC Sierra traveling eastbound on US 40 Highway just past Phelps Road hit a pedestrian on the south side of the highway.

The pedestrian walked out into the roadway and was struck by the front right side of the truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The truck driver was not hurt.

