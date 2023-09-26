Aging & Style
Nelly Don The Musical Movie Hit The Big Screen Soon!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A lot of famous people come out of Kansas City, many big names that are known across the country call Kansas City home and one of those is a trailblazer in the global world of fashion, its Nelly Don. Stars of Nelly Don The Musical Movie, Julie Pope and Mark Sepulveda, join Shane and Jillian on the couch to share the incredible story and some of the major hurdles the crew cleared I order to get this popular musical on the big screen.

Charlie Hustle Launches CommuniTEE Benefitting The nelson
Charlie Hustle Launches CommuniTEE Benefitting The nelson
Nelly Don The Musical Choreographer Teaches Jillian and Shane a Few Moves
Nelly Don The Musical Choreographer Teaches Jillian and Shane a Few Moves
