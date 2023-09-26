Nelly Don The Musical Choreographer Teaches Jillian and Shane a Few Moves

Nelly Don The Musical Movie tells the story of a true trailblazer in the world of women’s fashion. The musical movie features amazing dance numbers choreographed by Amy Hurrelbrink who joins My KC Live. Jillian and Shane hear from Amy about being sister to KCTV5 Morning Anchor Bill Hurrelbrink and her career as both an actress and choreographer. She even teaches Shane and Jillian couple steps from the sow.

