Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Motorcyclist ejected from bike, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, KCPD was dispatched to the intersection of Chouteau Trafficway and...
Around 3 p.m. on Monday, KCPD was dispatched to the intersection of Chouteau Trafficway and East Gardner Avenue for a two-vehicle collision.(WTVG)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a truck drove in front of the moving bike.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, KCPD was dispatched to the intersection of Chouteau Trafficway and East Gardner Avenue for a two-vehicle collision.

It is reported that a red Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving south on Chouteau Trafficway when a white GMC Terrain, driving north on Chouteau, made a left turn onto East Gardner Avenue and pulled in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the rear left side of the GMC, ejecting its driver. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, their current condition is unclear.

The driver of the GMC sustained only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
KCPD’s preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting may have been caused by a...
Family dispute ends in shooting death of one teen, one woman with life-threatening wounds
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Due to impending severe weather, Worlds of Fun will not open for Halloween Haunt tonight.
World’s of Fun Halloween Haunt closes September 23

Latest News

KIPP Legacy High School wins state of the art "Makerspace" in CIA-sponsored contest
“If you speak English, can you imagine walking into an election office and everything is a...
Wyandotte Election Commissioner denies meeting with local groups on better language access for voters
Wyandotte Election Commissioner denies meeting with local groups on better language access for voters
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’, CVS Pharmacists demand more staff to meet demand for Covid vaccines and prescriptions