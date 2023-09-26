Aging & Style
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days away from the final 2023 concert at Arrowhead Stadium, the first show next year at the home of the Chiefs has been announced.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Night At A Time” show will take place on Aug. 1, 2024. The concert will also feature Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley.

Arrowhead Stadium has hosted Luke Combs, Taylor Swift (twice), Ed Sheeran, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Beyonce’s “Renaissance” World Tour stop will take place on Oct. 1.

The Aug. 1 date is the ninth of ten stops on the star country singer’s tour.

To register for tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert, click here.

