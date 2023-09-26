Missouri WIC benefits would dry up in February under government shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The federal government will shut down midnight on Saturday unless Congress can come to an agreement on a spending plan.

If a shutdown happens, an estimated 36,181 civilian federal employees in Missouri will temporarily stop getting a paycheck.

“The civilian employees are actually the ones who process the payroll for our military personnel,” said Diana Hicks, the regional vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees. “So if we go even a whole pay period, this community can be devastated when it comes to businesses, banking programs, it is much larger than what is what it is originally displayed as.”

Missouri administers the Women Infant and Children’s supplemental nutrition program, referred to as WIC. It essentially functions as a food stamps program for low-income mothers with young children. The program is funded with federal dollars, meaning a shutdown would eventually cut off those benefits.

Missouri’s WIC program has enough food funding to maintain people’s benefits until mid-February, less than six months of runway unless more funding is allocated before a potential shutdown, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Funding for administrative costs of the program would dry up by mid-November, which is needed to enroll new participants, provide nutrition and breastfeeding education and actually issue the food benefits.

“The outlook for WIC services after mid-November, if a shutdown is implemented, will depend on the amount of funding that is able to be dispersed by the USDA Mountain Plains regional office prior to a shutdown,” said Lisa Cox, a DHSS spokesperson.

DHSS said the overall impact is also going to depend on how long a shutdown lasts.

Republicans control the House of Representatives so, it’s up to that conference to agree on a spending deal amongst themselves or cut a deal with Democrats, in order to keep the government functioning.

A spokesperson for Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner, a Republican from the St. Louis area, released a statement.

“The congresswoman does not support shutting down the government and will be working in Washington, D.C. This week to ensure Congress can get our federal spending under control, secure our border, and protect Missouri families from having any potential shutdown disrupt their lives,” the statement said.

The longest shutdown in U.S. History was in late 2018 and lasted 35 days. A shutdown would have to last roughly four times that long to reach the end of the state’s WIC benefits.

