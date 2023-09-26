Liberty police warn homeowners about possible scam

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty police have a warning for homeowners, and it’s one that any property owner in the metro needs to hear.

The department says there are a lot of roofing companies knocking on doors after weekend storms brought hail and downpours to the area.

Liberty police warn some of the companies knocking on doors may not perform quality work. Others may even take payment and disappear without finishing the job.

Officers suggest homeowners check with their insurance company to know what’s covered, and which companies are covered before hiring someone to complete work to repair damage.

Other consumer experts suggest never paying in full for a job that hasn’t been completed.

