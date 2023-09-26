Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Liberty police warn homeowners about possible scam

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty police have a warning for homeowners, and it’s one that any property owner in the metro needs to hear.

The department says there are a lot of roofing companies knocking on doors after weekend storms brought hail and downpours to the area.

Liberty police warn some of the companies knocking on doors may not perform quality work. Others may even take payment and disappear without finishing the job.

ALSO READ: Jackson Co. leaders ask MO Gov. not to pardon former KCPD detective

Officers suggest homeowners check with their insurance company to know what’s covered, and which companies are covered before hiring someone to complete work to repair damage.

Other consumer experts suggest never paying in full for a job that hasn’t been completed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

Group of lifelong friends take the road for Chiefs away games
Group of lifelong friends take the road for Chiefs away games
School sign and police
Raytown South Middle School investigates tip, finds toy BB gun
Taylor Bussinger is now in the running for the National Teacher of the Year after winning the...
Olathe middle school teacher ‘Mr. Buss’ named Kansas Teacher of the Year
Olathe middle school teacher named Kansas Teacher of the Year
Olathe middle school teacher named Kansas Teacher of the Year