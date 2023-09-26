Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawrence School District turning to AI to keep students safe

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A local school district is turning to artificial intelligence to keep students safe.

It’ll search out threats students may face from others and even themselves.

The system, called Gaggle, has been implemented in over a thousand school districts nationwide. Now, it’ll act as a first line of defense in the Lawrence School District.

Here’s how it’ll work: the system will be monitoring all school-issued devices such as iPads and laptops. It’ll pick up on keywords such as suicide, kill, bomb, or fight - anything that would indicate harmful situations. When detected, that interaction will be flagged and staff will be alerted via email or phone call, depending on the severity. They will then communicate to social workers, guidance counselors, and any administrative staff to take action.

“Nine times out of 10 when a situation happens with a student there are keys and paths that have been taken that have been found later on. Why would we not be doing this?” said David Vignery, Lawrence School District Director of Technology

The school district is training on the system now and hopes to roll it out in the next 30 days.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

“You know, a hearing person can call by voice and immediately get a response in their native...
988 mental health lifeline now offers American Sign Language
988 mental health lifeline now offers American Sign Language
The Lawrence School District is leaning on AI to keep its school safe.
Lawrence school district turning to AI to keep students safe
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
KCK six-year-old killed in drive-by shooting honored on what would be his birthday